Clippers Sign PG John Wall to 2-Year, $13.2 Million Deal by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As expected, John Wall has found a new home with the LA Clippers. The five-time All-Star inked a two-year pact with the Clippers worth $13.2 million.

John Wall agrees to a 2-year $13.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers! @JohnWall pic.twitter.com/sJXkyGOD7v — Klutch Sports Group (@KlutchSports) July 1, 2022

The Clippers have a daunting lineup featuring Wall, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George; however, health will be a big question as LA tries to keep pace in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

Wall hasn’t competed across a full season since the 2016-17 campaign, in which he played 78 games. Since then, the former first overall selection hasn’t played more than 41 games in a season, totaling just 113 contests over the past five years. Included in that was the entire last season, in which Wall sat out while the Houston Rockets awaited a trade partner that never materialized.

As such, the Rockets and Wall agreed to a buyout earlier in the week, allowing him to become a free agent.

Seeding is crucial in the NBA’s Western Conference, but the Clippers are expected to compete for the top spot. They have the fifth-best odds on the NBA Championship futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, priced at +700.