Cristiano Ronaldo Says He'll Play Sunday vs. Rayo Vallecano by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has stated he will play on Sunday in the team’s friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC



Here’s his message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HrPzk0Rzur — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

Romano posted a screenshot of Ronaldo replying to a fan account stating, “Sunday, the king plays.” It’s massive news for Manchester United as rumors were swirling all summer that the all-time top goalscorer wanted out of the club. He had been away from the team for most of the summer but will now return. The timing felt imminent as the season is just one week away from kicking off, giving the Red Devils little time to send the striker to a new destination.

In 2021-22, Ronaldo scored 18 goals and notched three assists in 30 appearances. He will look to continue adding to his career tally of 815 goals across all competitions.

Manchester United 2022-23 Premier League Title Odds

Manchester United currently has the fifth-shortest odds to win the 2022-23 Premier League title at +2900 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.