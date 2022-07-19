Decoldest? Kool-Aid? Who Are the 10 Best Names in College Football? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

College football is an incredible sport for several reasons, one being the colorful names found across the country. Here’s our list of the 10 Best Names in College Football:

General Booty, Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s new backup (pun intended) quarterback immediately takes the mantle for the best name in college football. We salute you, General Booty!

Storm Duck, North Carolina Tar Heels

Storm Duck has been an integral part of the North Carolina Tar Heels’ secondary for a few years, and his name will never get old.

Decoldest Crawford, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Decoldest “ToEvaDoIt” Crawford not only has one of the best names in the country, but he has arguably the top nickname as well.

Fish McWilliams, UAB Blazers

The defensive lineman for the UAB Blazers wears number 99 and was once named the Player of the Year in Pensacola during his high school years.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama Crimson Tide

The cornerback not only has one of the nation’s best names but also might earn a starting spot on Nick Saban’s talented defense.

Bumper Pool, Arkansas Razorbacks

Pool has a strong case as the best football player on this list to go along with his excellent name. The linebacker has notched 226 tackles across the last two seasons and has 23 tackles for loss in his career.

Buck Coors, Wyoming Cowboys

Another cornerback makes the top 10, and it’s hard to get much better than BUCK COORS! A name destined to be a Cowboy.

Djouvensky Schlenbaker, Washington State Cougars

Incoming freshman Djouvensky Schlenbaker not only has an awesome name, but he also has an incredible story. Now a running back for the Washington State Cougars, Schlenbaker grew up in an orphanage in Haiti and was adopted shortly before the 2010 earthquake collapsed the building.

Cash Walker, Houston Cougars

Cash Walker sounds like he belongs in a Western flick. What a name!

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh Panthers

This name isn’t quite as silly as others on this list. Instead, SirVocea Dennis makes this list as one of the coolest-sounding names in the world of sports. He’s also a great player, totaling 82 tackles and ten tackles for loss for the 2021 ACC Champs.