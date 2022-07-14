Diamondbacks-Padres: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres kick off a three-game series from Petco Park.
Neither club is playing inspiring baseball at the moment, but there’s potential for an excellent pitching matchup. Veterans Yu Darvish of the Padres and Madison Bumgarner of the Diamondbacks will collide in the series opener. Both have performed well this season, with Darvish owning a 7-4 record with a 3.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts, while Bumgarner is 5-8 with a 3.65 ERA and 66 strikeouts.
When and Where is Diamondbacks-Padres?
Diamondbacks: 39-50 | Padres: 50-40
Date: July 15, 2022 | First Pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET
Location: San Diego, California | Stadium: Petco Park
How to Watch Diamondbacks-Padres?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App
Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Diamondbacks-Padres
Moneyline: Diamondbacks/Padres | Run Line: Diamondbacks/Padres | Total: TBA
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here for more betting insights once the lines for this contest have been released.
Can Arizona Play Spoiler Against Powerful Padres?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have struggled to perform well against the San Diego Padres this season, owning a record of just 2-7. Bumgarner should provide some consistency on the mound and at least a chance to win, which is all Arizona can ask of him.
Diamondbacks Projected Lineup:
RF Jordan Luplow
3B Josh Rojas
DH Ketel Marte
1B Christian Walker
LF Jacob McCarthy
2B Buddy Kennedy
CF Daulton Varsho
SS Geraldo Perdomo
C Josh Herrera
Starting Pitcher: Madison Bumgarner
Will the Padres Breakout Against the Dbacks?
The San Diego Padres have played well against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and they’ll be looking to continue that at home. At Petco, the Padres are 23-20 but are currently in a minor slump. This series with the Diamondbacks could be precisely what the doctor ordered.
Padres Projected Lineup:
SS Ha-Seong Kim
2B Jake Cronenworth
3B Manny Machado
C Jorge Alfaro
1B Eric Hosmer
DH Luke Voit
RF Nomar Mazara
LF Esteury Ruiz
CF Trent Grisham
Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish