Dodgers Justin Turner Not Expected to Play this Weekend by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t expected to have Justin Turner available this weekend, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts now says Justin Turner probably won’t play in the Colorado series. “Out of the woods” with ab injury but don’t want to push it here. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 29, 2022

Turner is dealing with an abdomen injury that will likely cost him this series at Coors Field. The Dodgers stated Friday that the damage is not severe, not likely to force the team to place Turner on the injured list, and are just playing it safe. In Turner’s absence Friday, Max Muncy started at third base with Jake Lamb starting at designated hitter.

The big question heading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Tuesday will be if the Dodgers will empty the farm system for Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. They may feel more pressure to do so after not being able to acquire Luis Castillo, who the Cincinnati Reds traded to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

The Dodgers will have Clayton Kershaw on the mound Saturday, and the Rockies will go with Kyle Freeland. The Dodgers are -154 (-1.5) on the run line and -240 on the money line, with an over/under of 11, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.