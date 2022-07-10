Dollar Well Spent: Lucky Bettor Earns Noteworthy Payout On Red Sox-Yankees Parlay Nobody was more thrilled to see the game go to extras by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The respective performances of Boston Red Sox stars Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo, along with the contributions from the New York Yankees’ Matt Carpenter and Anthony Rizzo, granted one bettor a three-figure payout during Saturday’s extra-innings thriller.

And that bettor cashed in despite only wagering a mere dollar.

DraftKings Sportsbook shared Sunday morning how one lucky bettor turned $1 into $705 after cashing a four-leg parlay following Boston’s walk-off win over the Yankees at Fenway Park.

The bettor parlayed each of the four aforementioned players — Bogaerts (2-for-4), Verdugo (3-for-5), Carpenter (2-for-2) and Rizzo (2-for-5) — to record two or more hits in the contest. The bet cashed in extra innings when Rizzo hit an RBI double with one out in the 10th.

Verdugo ultimately came away with the game-winning hit for the Red Sox in the bottom half of the 10th on a two-run single with Jeter Downs scoring the game-winning run. It marked Verdugo’s third knock of the contest after his eighth-inning single allowed the third of four legs to hit.

The Red Sox and Yankees will take part in the final game of their four-game series Sunday night at Fenway Park. New York is a slight favorite entering the contest with the over/under set at nine runs.