Eduardo Rodriguez is Still Away From the Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez still is away from the Detroit Tigers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Hinch on Eduardo Rodriguez: "We've respected his privacy and just tried to wait for his camp to give us some direction on what's ahead. So we don't know. We know he's safe. We know it's home with his kids. We know he's back in Florida. But it's been pretty quiet." https://t.co/4HNAgXxs2h — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 1, 2022

Rodriguez was expected to be removed from the injured list in mid-June from a rib injury but has been away from the team due to personal reasons. The team has not stated the exact nature of his absence or when they expect him to return to the team.

Rodriguez was a significant free-agent offseason addition for the Tigers after signing a five-year $77 million contract in November. So far, that signing has looked average at best. In eight starts, Rodriguez has a 4.38 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP in 39 innings pitched.

