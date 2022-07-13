Evgeni Malkin Stays With Penguins by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After it looked like Evgeni Malkin’s time in Pittsburgh was over, the two sides were able to come together and hammer out a deal. It was reported earlier this week that Malkin was headed toward free agency for the first time in his career, but instead, it looks like the big Russian will finish his career in the same place it started.

Malkin inked a four-year contract with an annual value of $6.1 million to remain a Pen.

Along with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, Malkin has been one of the faces of the organization for more than 15 years. The skilled center was drafted second overall by Pittsburgh in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft and has been a Penguin his entire career.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old is coming off an injury-plagued season that saw him play just 41 games. When healthy, Malkin was still effective as he logged 20 goals and 22 assists, including 20 points on the power play.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Penguins with the tenth-shortest odds at +2000 to take next year’s Stanley Cup.