Falcons Name Marcus Mariota the Team's Starter by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Falcons have named Marcus Mariota their starting quarterback for the 2022 season, per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall.

Atlanta’s quarterbacks coach Charles London told reporters on Thursday that it is Mariota’s job for the upcoming season. It’s hard to say whether this was an actual competition with rookie Desmond Ridder as this always felt like the expected outcome. Mariota will get his first crack at a starting job since his final season with the Tennessee Titans in 2019, where he was benched after six starts.

In 74 games in the NFL, Mariota has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 13,487 yards and an 89.5 passer rating. He has also rushed for 1,574 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. He will be a name to keep an eye on in deeper fantasy football leagues.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFC South Odds

The Atlanta Falcons currently have the longest odds to win the NFC South at +2500 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.