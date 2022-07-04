FanDuel MLB Odds Boost: Giants, Padres, Mets All to Win by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

FanDuel has listed a great odds boost for July 4, combining all three of the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and the New York Mets to record wins.

The Padres are listed as -184 moneyline favorites over the Seattle Mariners, the Giants are -186 favorites against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Mets are -172 favorites over the Cincinnati Reds. These three teams are all sizable favorites in their matchups, and if you were to combine them in a parlay, it would regularly payout with odds of +280. That’s not the case today, as there’s been an odds boost for this three-team parlay, which has the trio listed at +380 to all record victories.

With that, let’s dive into the three pitching matchups today and see whether or not this type of odds boost makes sense to consider.

Seattle Mariners (Chris Flexen) vs. San Diego Padres (Sean Manaea)

The Mariners and Padres will kick off their series, with San Diego having an advantage on the mound. Sean Manaea has been excellent in his first season with the Padres, while Chris Flexen has been mediocre for the Mariners. Manaea has posted a 3-3 record with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts, while Flexen is 4-8 with a 4.32 ERA and 58 punchouts. The Padres have played outstanding baseball for most of this season, which likely continues tonight at home against a very inconsistent Mariners team.

San Francisco Giants (Carlos Rodon) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Madison Bumgarner)

Two NL West rivals, the Giants and Diamondbacks, will begin a three-game series tonight from Chase Field. The Giants are currently struggling, entering this series after being swept by the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. The good news for the Giants is they’ll have their streak stopper on the mound in Carlos Rodon. He’ll take on veteran Madison Bumgarner of the D-Backs. Both left-handers have been high-quality starters, with Rodon owning a 7-4 record with a 2.62 ERA and 105 strikeouts, while Bumgarner is 3-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 57 punchouts. Rodon has performed admirably in his first season with the Giants, and even if he has the edge in this pitching duel, it’s hard to count out what Bumgarner brings to the table.

New York Mets (Taijuan Walker) vs. Cincinnati Reds (Hunter Greene)

The Mets and Reds will face off at the bandbox that is Great American Ballpark. That might not bode well for the starters’ numbers, but there’s a lot to like about this matchup for the visitors. The opening pitching matchup is expected to feature Taijuan Walker of the Mets taking on Hunter Greene of the Reds. Walker has played a prominent role in the Mets rotation this year and holds a 6-2 record with a 2.72 ERA and 52 strikeouts, while Greene is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 93 strikeouts. Greene has electric stuff, but it will take time for him to adjust to the big leagues, and that’s been evident during his 15 starts this year. It’s hard to trust what Greene has been offering while Walker has been consistent in the Met’s rotation. Out of the three games listed here, you should likely have the most confidence in Walker and the Mets.

First off, let’s make this clear. It’s difficult to pick three individual winners on a given slate, but what you’re trying to do here is create value, which is what this odds boost does. This boost has a lot of value and is worth considering for tonight’s slate of games on the fourth of July.