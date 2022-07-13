Five Patriots In-Season Bets To Make Right Now While Value Is High Don't be surprised to see the Patriots give Buffalo fits by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

In honor of football fans being just 57 days away from the first kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season, I scoured several sportsbooks to find my top five value bets to make on the Patriots right now.

These are odds that will surely change as we get closer to game time, so betting on these now here in July is the most beneficial value-wise.

Week 1 moneyline (+125) at Miami

Let’s start with Week 1 against the Dolphins in Miami. With all the offseason movement of players and coaches around the league, you would be hard-pressed to find a team with more hype than the Dolphins. Even if Miami lives up to enormous expectations, usually a new head coach and offensive pieces take time to build chemistry. That’s why Week 1 is the perfect time to bet the underdog Patriots. You can grab the points with the Pats +2.5 at +100 on DraftKings but I’m advocating to go bigger than that and instead bet New England on the moneyline at +125 to win outright. This is practically the same Patriots team from last season, which is why some people don’t expect different results in a tougher AFC this season. While I agree with that big-picture sentiment, there is value in having team continuity early in the season for the Patriots, as opposed to Miami.

Week 4 moneyline (+195) at Green Bay

The Patriots travel to the vaunted Lambeau Field to take on the Packers in Week 4. If you wanted to play it safe and take the Pats with the points you could do so with DraftKings +5 at -110. But hopefully, you have me figured out by now and you know I’m betting the Patriots on the moneyline here as well with a big payout of +195. My theory is Aaron Rodgers will miss Davante Adams all season long but especially early in the season when he is trying to figure out who will fill that massive void at wide receiver. The Patriots also have a potentially perfect formula for defending great quarterbacks with their own offensive running. I think this will be a typical Patriots performance focused on time of possession and limiting turnovers that will lead New England to victory. Not to mention, Lambeau in early October is way less daunting than later in the season.

Week 12 moneyline (+110) at Minnesota

In Week 12, we’ll all be gathered around the table for Thanksgiving and watching the Patriots on the road in Minnesota to take on the Vikings. Many oddsmakers believe the Vikings will be a force in the NFC and that’s probably why they are favorites against New England. I think the NFC is for the taking because there aren’t as many dominant teams as the AFC. I also think the Patriots will win this game. That’s why I snatched them up on the money line already at +110 on DraftKings. Late in the season is usually when the wheels start to come off for Kirk Cousins and we can’t ignore his 8-17 record in primetime games either. I can see a scenario where the Vikings make the playoffs and the Patriots don’t, but Minnesota loses this game to New England head-to-head.

(+7) Week 18 at Buffalo

The biggest underdog position the Patriots will be in this campaign is in the final week of the regular season when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. Obviously, I understand why New England is +7 but I’m going to grab the points at -110 on DraftKings. I believe the Bills will have the division won by then and will rest some starters. I also think the Patriots will play the Bills tough in both games this season because they were embarrassed by Buffalo in the playoffs. If you are truly feeling froggy, then leap on the Pats +255 on the moneyline. I won’t be going with you on that journey, but I understand if you want to take it. This matchup brings me to my final bet to make on the Patriots right now.

Bills, Patriots to finish 1-2 in AFC East (+115)

Bet MGM offers futures bets called Dual Division Futures Forecast. Essentially, you bet on the exact order of the top two teams in the division. As I mentioned I like the Bills to win the AFC East just like most people do. But most people and oddsmakers alike think the Dolphins will finish second behind the Bills in the AFC East. I disagree and I’m betting the Patriots to finish second instead. You can get the Bills/Patriots combo at +115. My gut says the Patriots will be one game worse than last season and finish with a 9-8 record. I believe the Dolphins will underachieve again this season. Unfortunately for the Pats, I don’t think 9-8 will be good enough to capture a wild-card spot in the loaded AFC, but it could be good enough to finish second in the division which would cash this unique bet.