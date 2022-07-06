Freeman, Alonso Best National League Player Props July 6 by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Even amidst some controversy, Freddie Freeman has continued to put up high-quality numbers for the Los Angeles Dodgers, tallying ten home runs and 50 RBI. Along with those numbers, Freeman also has a .871 OPS and should be able to continue adding to that tonight when the team takes on the Colorado Rockies. Freeman has done well against the Rockies in his career and has a great matchup against Jose Urena. Not only has he hit the Rockies well, but he’s also dominated the former Marlins pitcher in 31 at-bats, hitting .417 and four home runs. Freeman sees the ball well from this right-hander, who will make his first start of the season tonight. With Freeman’s consistency at the plate over the last month, this is a perfect matchup to target him, especially with his price to homer at +370.

The New York Mets have been a great story in the NL East despite dealing with some injuries in their starting rotation. Their offense has continued to be led by one of the best hitters in the game, Pete Alonso, who’s making a strong case for NL MVP. Alonso has already mashed 22 home runs and tallied 69 RBI on the season, and despite going through a rough patch of late, there’s a reason he holds the highest odds to homer in this game. Alonso has been strong against left and right-handed pitchers, but the numbers are substantially better against righties. Rookie Graham Ashcraft will take the hill for the Cincinnati Reds, and although he’s been solid at times, he’s struggled lately. Alonso has hit 17 home runs against right-handed pitching this season and boasts a .932 OPS against them. In a highly hitter-friendly ballpark like Cincinnati, targeting Alonso to homer tonight is a great value play at +230.

The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling through their first big slump of the season, while the Atlanta Braves are surging as they look for the series sweep tonight. There’s a lot to like about the defending World Series Champion Braves, and they’ll have one of their best arms on the mound with Max Fried. Fried has been one of baseball’s most dominant left-handed starters this season, owning an 8-2 record with a 2.66 ERA and 96 strikeouts. After a difficult start to the season, Fried had a dominant June and a solid start to July, which is good news when targeting one of his alternate strikeout props. The Cardinals don’t strike out a lot, but they haven’t been consistent offensively in this series or prior starts against Fried. Over his past five starts, Fried has struck six or more batters in four of them. He’s listed at +124 to strike out six or more batters, which warrants consideration.