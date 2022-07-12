Garrett Cooper Replaces Bryce Harper on NL All-Star Team by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Garrett Cooper will get the nod for his first All-Star game as the Miami Marlin will replace the ailing Bryce Harper on the National League team.

Cooper is having a fine season in Florida, hitting .299 with seven home runs, 40 RBI, and 28 runs scored. He is first on the team in batting average, second in runs batted in, and leads Miami in doubles over 311 plate appearances in 76 games this season.

Cooper joins NL replacement Carlos Rondon of the San Francisco Giants, who gets Milwaukee’s closer Josh Hader’s spot. In the American League, Red Sox slugger JD Martinez steps in for Houston’s Yordan Alvarez.

