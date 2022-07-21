Georgia Bulldogs Sign Kirby Smart To 10-Year Extension by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After bringing the Georgia Bulldogs their first national championship in decades, head coach Kirby Smart was rewarded in a big way. According to ESPN’s Chris Low, the 46-year-old bench boss is getting $112 million over 10 years on a massive contract extension.

Sources tell ESPN that @GeorgiaFootball coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a new 10-year deal worth a total of $112.5 million, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 21, 2022

Smart immediately becomes one of the highest-paid coaches in college football and all of sports.

In addition to bringing the first title to Georgia since a young Herschel Walker helped head coach Vince Dooley to a 12-0 record and the 1980 championship, Smart has put together a stellar resume with the Bulldogs. The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator has a record of 66-15 for a fantastic .815 winning percentage in his six years in Athens.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Smart’s former team as the odds-on favorite to win the national title this upcoming season. Alabama sits atop the odds board at +180, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes at +300, with Georgia coming in third at +350 to go back-to-back.