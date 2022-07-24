Giants Place Evan Longoria on IL With Hamstring Strain by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Francisco Giants will have to navigate their upcoming schedule without one of their best hitters. The team announced that Evan Longoria was transferred to the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury.

The team recalled right-handed pitcher Gregory Santos from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:



• IF Evan Longoria placed on the 10-day IL

• RHP Gregory Santos recalled from Triple-A Sacramento — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 24, 2022

Among batters with at least 100 plate appearances, Longoria ranks third in on-base plus slugging percentage and is tied for fourth on the team with nine home runs. Although he’s been above-average offensively, the three-time Gold Glove winner has lost some of his defensive footing, posting -0.5 Defensive Wins Above Replacement this season.

David Villar is starting at third on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and should feature more regularly with Longoria unavailable.

The Giants are in tough against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers, entering Sunday’s series finale as +188 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.