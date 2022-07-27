Giants, Reds Total National League Best Bets for July 27 by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.San Francisco Giants (-112) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-104) Total: 8 (O -104, U -118)

The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will complete their three-game series later this afternoon from Chase Field. The Giants have been struggling lately, dropping the first two games on the road in this series to sit below .500 on the season. Arizona has a 5-5 record over their past ten and is 26-27 at home, while San Francisco has lost six straight games and is 22-27 on the road. After a 2021 campaign where the Giants exceeded expectations and won the NL West, a hard dose of reality hit them this year, and things haven’t exactly panned out. It wasn’t difficult to be bearish about this team going in, but there are still some bright spots that should be evident in this third matchup.

After two lackluster offensive performances from the Giants, they’ll have a chance to get things back on track with one of their most consistent arms on the bump. Logan Webb of the Giants is set to take on Zac Gallen of the D-Backs, both having been high-quality starters for their respective teams this season. Webb has a 9-3 record with a 2.77 ERA and 103 strikeouts, while Gallen is 5-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 96 punchouts. Webb already recorded one picture-perfect outing against Arizona this season, while Gallen had an excellent start against the Giants. Gallen hasn’t been affected by being at home or on the road and has remarkably similar numbers, while Webb has been slightly less effective on the road but still has good stats.

The Giants need to salvage a victory in this series finale, and they have an arm that should give them a decent chance. Webb has been nothing but consistent, and with an excellent price on the Giants’ moneyline -112, that’s the direction that makes the most sense today.

Best Bet: Giants moneyline (-112)

The Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds will face off for Game 2 of a four-game series tonight from Great American Ballpark. The Reds throttled the Marlins in Game 1 before Miami took a closely contested pitching duel in the second matchup. The Marlins have posted a 4-6 record over their past ten games, while the Reds are 5-5 over that same sample. Neither of these clubs has been excellent this season, but there are still things to like about them. The first matchup saw the Reds explode for 11 runs, but this third game has a more low-scoring feel with two quality starting pitchers.

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, one of the most sought-after targets is set to take the bump tonight, so there will be plenty of scouts at the ballpark. Left-hander Braxton Garrett of the Marlins will take on Luis Castillo of the Reds in what should be a good pitching matchup. Garrett has a 2-3 record with a 3.42 ERA and 47 strikeouts, while Castillo has continued to dominate for Cincinnati with a 3-4 record, a 2.77 ERA, and 82 punchouts. The Marlins offense has been inconsistent this season and will likely have trouble with Castillo, who should have a new home in the coming weeks.

The total for tonight’s contest is set at 8.5, and it’s not difficult to see a low-scoring affair for the second straight night in Cincinnati. Castillo has allowed one earned run or less in each of his last four starts, so expect that to continue in this matchup. The under 8.5 is a worthwhile consideration at -105.

Best Bet: Under 8.5 (-105)