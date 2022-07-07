Grizzlies Sign John Konchar to 3-Year, $19 Million Extension by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard John Konchar to a three-year, $19 million extension, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Although Konchar’s stats weren’t eye-popping in 2021, he is a sharpshooter that may be seeing more minutes based on this extension. The 26-year-old is a strong three-point shooter, knocking down 41.3 percent of his triples in 2021. He saw a career-high in virtually every statistic including minutes per game where he logged 17.9 and found seven starts. Memphis seems all-in on his potential and will keep him around as a member of the second-highest scoring bench in the NBA at 36.3 points per game.

In 2021, Konchar averaged 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 72 appearances. With teammate Kyle Anderson off to the Timberwolves this offseason, that leaves 21.5 minutes per game in the rotation unallocated. That may be even more opportunity for Konchar to see some additional playing time heading into next season.

