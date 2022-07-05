Guardians' Josh Naylor Leaves Early With Back Spasms by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor exited Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers due to back spasms. The severity of his spasms is unknown, and he should be considered day-to-day until we get a further report. If Naylor has to miss an extended amount of time, his absence would be a big blow to the Guardians’ lineup. Naylor has been making a lot of hard contact this season, and it’s showing in his production. He is currently hitting .276 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI.

Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Despite being in second place and just 3.5 games out in the AL Central, the Guardians are significant underdogs to win the division. While they have been one of the more unexpected contenders this season, their level of play is being undervalued in the market. So if you believe in the upstart Guardians, head to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab them to win the division at +400.