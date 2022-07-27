Heisman Odds: Alabama, Ohio State Dominate Public Bet Percentage C.J. Stroud is the current Heisman favorite at 2-to-1 odds by Keagan Stiefel Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In a shocking turn of events, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes are dominating college football’s preseason discussions — including the early race for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the current public betting favorite to with the Heisman, demanding 14% of the tickets and 24.6% of the handle, according to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing. Not far behind him is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (10%, 13.1%), Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (7.8%, 6.1%) and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (6.4%, 5.9%). USC quarterback Caleb Williams (10%, 8.6%) rounds out the top five.

Stroud and Young were both finalists in 2021, with Young taking home the trophy in his first year as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback. Both quarterbacks finished top five in passing yards and top three in passing touchdowns across the FBS in 2021.

Smith-Njigba exploded onto the scene with a record-setting performance in the 2022 Rose Bowl where he caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns — stepping into the top receiver role after future first-round draft picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson sat out of the day. He will now have a full slate of games to show what he can do as Stroud’s top option.

Anderson Jr. was arguably the best defensive player in the country in 2021, finishing with 17.5 sacks and 101 total tackles.

Stroud and Young are the top two favorites to win the Heisman. Here’s a look at the players with the best odds, courtesy BetMGM:

C.J. Stroud: +200

Bryce Young: +350

Caleb Williams: +600

Bijan Robinson: +1600

Quinn Ewers: +2000

D.J. Uiagalelei: +2000

Will Anderson Jr.: +2000

Anthony Richardson: +2000

TreVeyon Henderson: +2000

JT Daniels: +2500

Kedon Slovis: +2500

Jaxson Dart: +2500

Tyler Van Dyke: +2500

Would you look at that. Another Buckeye has found himself in the conversation: running back TreVeyon Henderson.