Hornets' Miles Bridges Charged with Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

ESPN.com reports that Charlotte Hornets’ restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been formally charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse.

The charges stem from allegations that Bridges assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children on June 27 and 28. Per the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Bridges faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

LA District Attorney George Gascon released a statement, saying, “Domestic violence creates physical, mental, and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors. Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable, and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions, and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

The Hornets organization also released a statement, which read:

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21.

