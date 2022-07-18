How Much Action Alabama Is Receiving To Win College Football Title Alabama lost to Georgia in last year's national title game by Jason Ounpraseuth 31 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Despite falling short in the 2021-22 College Football Playoff National Championship to Georgia, Alabama remains a power-house contender.

Quarterback Bryce Young returns for his junior year after his Heisman Trophy winning sophomore season. Georgia pulled off a dominant victory over Alabama, 33-18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. But they have received 48.7% of the handle at Caesars Sportsbook since May, according to writer May Meyer; the other 129 Division I teams in the country combined command 51.3% of the handle.

Betting action for college football national title since May at @CaesarsSports…



Alabama: 48.7% of the handle



The other 129 teams combined: 51.3% of the handle — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) July 18, 2022

A fan commented under Meyer’s tweet saying the numbers were “disingenuous” and asked what the numbers were for other top title contenders like Ohio State and the defending champion Bulldogs.

Meyer disagreed and revealed the Crimson Tide hold a higher handle than the two teams combined — Ohio State holds 19.6% of the handle, and Georgia holds 3.2% of the handle. Ohio State and Georgia hold +300 and +400 odds, respectively, to win the College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama has +180 odds to win the national title on Caesars, DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook. This means a $100 bet on Nick Saban’s squad to win the national championship would pay out $280. Caesars also offers a prop where you can bet on the field to win the national title at -220 odds.

Alabama remain consistent in college football, and their dominance is unlikely to wane anytime soon as long as Saban is in charge of the program, which makes finding an edge on the betting market a difficult task.