How No. 1 Pick Odds Have Shifted Heading Into 2022 NHL Draft The Montreal Canadiens own the No. 1 overall pick by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Montreal Canadiens own the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, and while the choice of will be selected first seems obvious, betting odds have told a different story.

Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) is one of the top prospects who is expected to be first off the board Thursday. Throughout the NHL season, Wright was a -5000 favorite to go No. 1 overall on some sportsbooks, according to Bleacher Report. However, his odds have dropped to as much as -215 with Juraj Slafkovský from TPS of the Finnish Liiga not far behind at +110.

This is a $48 difference in profit if you were to bet $100 back on Wright going first when the odds were -5000 ($102) compared to draft night odds of -200 ($150). It’s still not a great bet, but if there are shorter odds out there, its worth a bet to gain more expected value than earlier in the season.

Logan Cooley of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program is a top three prospect in the draft. But his odds of going first in the draft are priced at a long +2500.

There likely won’t be any shenanigans in the NHL Draft, unlike the NBA Draft where No. 1 overall pick odds saw massive shifts to the point where the long-projected pick Jabari Smith Jr. dropped to third, and Paolo Banchero went No. 1 to the Orlando Magic.

However, its always important to pay attention to line movement this drastic and find opportunity whenever it arises.