Jazz Trade C Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Utah Jazz have traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

We were never quite sure where Gobert would end up, but it was imminent he would be out of Utah. Minnesota is the landing spot, and the Timberwolves gave up a massive haul for the 30-year-old. Per Wojnarowski, the Jazz will be receiving Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, and four first-round picks. Three of the picks will be unprotected in 2023, 2025, and 2027 while the fourth is a top-five protected selection in 2029.

If this is the haul it takes to get Gobert, brace yourself for what a team will have to unload in order to land Kevin Durant in the coming hours, days, or weeks of free agency. SportsGrid will have you covered with the latest news and notes as deals continue to fly across the NBA.

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA Title Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently +3900 to win the 2022-23 NBA title, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.