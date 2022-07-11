Kevin Gausman Hopes to Start vs. Phillies Tuesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Blue Jays may have a crucial piece of their rotation back when they start a mini two-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Kevin Gausman threw a bullpen session on Friday, and although there was hope he could return this past weekend against the Seattle Mariners, there is even more optimism for a start tomorrow in the series opener.

The former San Francisco Giant suffered a bone bruise on his right ankle after taking a comebacker off his foot against the Tampa Bay Rays just over a week ago.

Gausman is having a solid season for the Jays with a 6-6 record, 2.86 ERA, and 100 strikeouts in 88 innings.

While FanDuel Sportsbook does not yet have any lines out for Tuesday's game, you can still dive into the futures market. The Phillies sit with +1800 odds to take the National League title, while Toronto has the third-shortest odds at +600 to bring home the American League pennant.