Lakers Unwilling to Part with Multiple 1sts in Potential Irving-Westbrook Trade

The biggest rumor in NBA circles is that Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving will eventually be dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal involving fellow point guard Russell Westbrook.

If only things were that simple…

Per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, “The Lakers don’t want to give up multiple first-round picks to trade Russell Westbrook. In the speculated blockbuster trade of Westbrook and Irving, the Nets would likely want a first-round pick to move Irving and take on Westbrook. The Nets would likely want an additional first-rounder to entice another team like the Spurs or Pacers to take Westbrook as the third team in a deal.”

LA’s desire to build a winning team around superstar LeBron James has left the Lakers with very little future draft capital. If general manager Rob Pelinka is unwilling to meet Brooklyn’s demands and surrender more first-rounders, the Irving/Westbrook swap could be dead in the water.

