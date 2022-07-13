Lightning Give Mikhail Sergachev 8-Year Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Lightning are shoring up key members of their lineup that made it to three-straight Stanley Cup Finals. According to Chris Johnston of TSN, Mikhail Sergachev inked an eight-year contract extension worth $68 million with the club on Wednesday.

Mikhail Sergachev signs an eight-year extension with #TBLightning at $8.5M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 13, 2022

Sergachev’s new deal will not kick in until after next season as the Russian blueline has one year left on his current three-year, $14.4 million deal.

The 24-year-old has been a crucial part of Tampa’s defensive core. Sergachev had seven goals, 31 assists and seven powerplay points in 2022. He was also a +6 and dished out 139 hits and 123 blocked shots. The 2016 ninth overall pick was second on the club to only workhorse Victor Hedman, logging 22:28 minutes per game. Sergachev could see an even bigger workload next season as the Lightning traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators.

Nobody would be surprised to see Tampa reach the Stanley Cup Final for a fourth-straight year. FanDuel Sportsbook only has the Colorado Avalanche (+500) with shorter odds to win it all as the Lightning sit at +1000.