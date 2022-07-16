Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout Expected to Return Saturday by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Mike Trout is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday for the Los Angeles Angels, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout also just said he is playing tomorrow. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 16, 2022

Trout had missed the last three games due to a back injury. Trout has been criticized lately, not so much because of the injury but because he has been striking an abnormally high number of times. While Trout does have 97 strikeouts in 79 games, he is also batting .270 with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 55 runs. Trout no longer steals bases; only four combined over the past three seasons. Trout may not be an MVP candidate this season, but he isn’t having a bad season by any means.

As for the Angels, they are once again expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. The team started the season looking like they might contend for a playoff spot, but that was short-lived. They are 19.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and nine behind the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays for a wild card berth.

The Angels will start Jose Suarez on Saturday, and he will be up against Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Angels are +105 (+1.5) on the run line and +172 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-120), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.