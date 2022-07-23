Los Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner Likely Out This Weekend by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports that Justin Turner is not expected to be available for the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend.

Dave Roberts said Justin Turner, who left last night’s game with pain in his abs, is “doing OK” but is not available tonight



Roberts said it will be another 2-3 days before he’s back in lineup, but doesn’t expect an IL stint right now — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) July 22, 2022

Turner is dealing with an abdominal injury that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for a couple of days but is not expected to land him on the injury list. Turner suffered the injury as the Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. He was forced to leave that contest early. Turner had a double, two RBIs, and a run scored in two at-bats before his exit. The Dodgers had Max Muncy move over to play third base Friday with Gavin Lux at second base and Jake Lamb, the designated hitter.

The Dodgers and Giants will play the third game of their four-game series tonight. The Dodgers will have Julio Urias on the mound and be up against Alex Wood. The Dodgers are +114 (-1.5) on the run line and -188 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-102), and under (-120).