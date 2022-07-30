Luis Castillo Traded to the Seattle Mariners by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Luis Castillo has been traded to the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Can confirm this … sounds like the Mariners are giving up four minor leaguers, including Noelvi Marte. https://t.co/ayhxPIHVGV — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 30, 2022

Castillo may be the prime jewel of the starting pitchers available at this year’s MLB Trade deadline. The Cincinnati Reds had let it be known that he was available and the Mariners, to the chagrin of teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, pounced at the opportunity. Castillo did not come cheap as it cost the Mariners one of the top prospects in baseball in Noelvi Marte, along with Edwin Arroyo, Andrew Moore, and Levi Stoudt.

The acquisition will give the Mariners a formidable starting rotation as Castillo will join Robbie Ray and Logan Gilbert. That threesome may be as good as any in the game, more or less the American League. The Mariners haven’t stated when Castillo will make his first start for the team, but if they keep him on schedule, it will come Monday in Yankee Stadium.

As for Saturday, the Mariners will try to avenge their destruction at the Houston Astros’ hands on Friday. The Mariners will start Chris Flexen, who Framber Valdez of the Astros will oppose. The Mariners are -126 (+1.5) on the run line and +168 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.