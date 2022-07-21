Mariners OF Mitch Haniger Set to Begin Rehab Assignment by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seattle Mariners High-A Everett Aquasox announced via Twitter that outfielder Mitch Haniger would begin his rehab assignment with the club this weekend. Haniger has been on the shelf since late April with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Haniger returning to the Mariners could give a boost to the hottest club in baseball. He hit .253 with 39 homers and 100 RBI last season. This news comes out in addition to Seattle beginning the second half of the season on a 14-game win streak. Their recent stretch has put them into the playoff picture, and with Haniger returning, they could be there to stay.

Mariners Betting Odds

Seattle’s run has thrust them into the spotlight behind emerging rookie superstar Julio Rodriguez. With Haniger joining the club soon, their potential is rising, and they have become a team you cannot count out come October. They have tremendous value to win the American League Pennant at +1500 over on Fanduel Sportbook. If you think the Mariners make a playoff run, get them now.