Mariners Rookie Julio Rodriguez Among AL All-Star Reserves by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One of baseball’s most electrifying rookies is being rewarded with an appearance at the Midsummer Classic.

As Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been named to the AL All-Star team as a reserve.

Rodriguez was ecstatic to learn that he would be recognized amongst the game’s best.

“I got very excited when I found out I was going to be part of the All-Star team,” said Rodriguez. “It feels like a dream. It’s a dream that I had when I was a kid, and to be able to achieve that right now in my first year, I’m definitely really excited and proud of the work that I’ve done.”

At just 21 years old, Rodriguez is the youngest of this year’s All-Stars. He is also the first Mariners rookie to be selected since Michael Pineda in 2011. To say Rodriquez is deserving of the nod would be an understatement. Through 86 games, the Dominican Republic native is slashing .274/.334/.477 with 15 home runs, 44 RBI, and 21 stolen bases.

Rodriguez and the Mariners (45-42) are riding an eight-game winning streak and are currently holding the final AL Wild Card spot.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Rodriguez as the odds-on-favorite for AL Rookie of the Year at -280.