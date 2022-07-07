Mercury Star Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court. Griner was arrested in February after Russian officials found cannabis oil in her luggage. Prosecutors accused Griner of smuggling the oil into Russian territory. That charge is punishable by up to ten years in prison. Griner pleaded guilty but stated that she had no intention of smuggling cannabis oil. Griner plays in Russia during the offseason and claims the oil was left in her bag due to hurried packing. Griner’s next hearing is scheduled for July 14, where we should get more information on how the prosecution plans to move forward.

Phoenix Mercury Betting Odds

Griner’s absence has had a significant impact on her WNBA club. The Mercury have started the season 9-14 and have the eighth highest odds at +9000 to win the WNBA championship. Griner’s legal issues are nowhere near resolved, and the verdict may keep her out long-term. Without her dominant presence, the Mercury may be a team to fade continuously. If you think so, make sure to head to Fanduel Sportsbook.