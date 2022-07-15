Mets Francisco Alvarez Among Futures Game Stars Who Could Get the Call by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The All-Star Future’s Game is a must-watch event for all baseball fanatics. It is a glimpse at Major League Baseball’s future stars competing against each other on one field. It is a shame that it has been shortened to seven innings (and moved to Peacock), but there are plenty of young studs to look out for, as we may be seeing quite a few of them in a big league uniform very soon.

Here we’ll highlight a few of the guys who could be helping your favorite team soon.

The Orioles No.2 ranked prospect, Henderson, has skyrocketed through the organization’s farm system. He’s flashed tremendous power as he rose through the ranks. Just this year, the 21-year-old third baseman has a .241 ISO through Double and Triple-A.

Along with tremendous power from the left side of the plate, Henderson has also shown great potential with the glove. He has a shortstop pedigree, but scouts believe he could be a plus defender at the hot corner. Henderson’s MLB ETA is 2024, but his pop forced a promotion to Triple-A this year, and with no long-term solution at third in Baltimore, he may have a chance to break camp with the O’s as soon as next year. A late September call-up isn’t out of the question if excels over the coming months.

Gunnar Henderson hits for the cycle!



The @Orioles' No. 3 prospect needs just six innings to accomplish the feat for the @NorfolkTides. pic.twitter.com/c1fgEQIp6b — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 29, 2022

Royals’ No.1 overall prospect, Nick Pratto, could be the piece that helps the Royals rebuild take off. The 23-year-old first baseman has light tower power. He has been tearing up Triple-A for the last two seasons as he has an incredible .310 ISO in 137 games. However, as with most prototypical power hitters, strikeouts have been an issue.

Although his power upside is immense and it also helps that he is an excellent defender. Pratto is one of the more polished hitters at the Triple-A level, and given the Royals’ current record, we anticipated seeing him towards the end of this season. With 10 players ineligible to cross the border to Toronto, KC’s hand was forced and Pratto made his Major League debut last night against the Blue Jays where he went 0-for-3.

Another day, another long ball for Nick Pratto.



The No. 2 @Royals prospect goes deep for a second consecutive game for the @OMAStormChasers. pic.twitter.com/UJtAeGPvqE — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 11, 2022

Looking up fast riser in the dictionary, a picture of Cade Cavalli is there. The No.1 overall prospect in the Nationals organization has overpowered minor leaguers at every level. He went from High-A to Triple-A in 2021 but took some time to adjust to Triple-A. This year he has begun to put it together against tougher competition. Cavalli has a 3.33 FIP and averages over a strikeout per inning.

He is a big guy with an even bigger arm as his fastball runs up to 98 mph. While his velocity gets all the attention, scouts have commended him for his improving change-up and slider. The one thing about him is he has a violent delivery that has led to command issues in the past so that he may profile better as a reliever in the big leagues. Regardless, Cavalli will be fun to watch in the Future’s Game and may earn himself a cup of coffee with the Nationals this year.

Cade Cavalli took a perfect game into the 6th inning last night.



He finished with 7 strikeouts in 7 scoreless innings allowing only 2 hits.



He's 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA, 41 strikeouts and a .182 opponents’ batting average in his last 7 starts.@CADECAVALLI // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/RtMqzThvV2 — Nationals Player Development (@Nats_PlayerDev) July 7, 2022

The ascension of the New York Mets has put the spotlight on their one glaring hole, catcher. Fans and media have clamored over the 20-year-old Alvarez. He’s demolished every level of minor league pitching. In 151 games between High-A and Double-A, Alvarez has hit .262 with 40 homers and 105 RBI.

At 5’10” and 233 pounds, it is clear to see where all of Alvarez’s power comes from, a frame that also helps him behind the plate. We expect to see him in 2023 at the latest, but if the Mets have another injury at the catcher position, don’t be surprised if he’s in Queens this season. The organization could also see Alvarez’s power bat as the solution at DH if they don’t swing a trade for a veteran.