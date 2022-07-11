Mets IF/OF Jeff McNeil Placed On Paternity Leave Monday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil has been placed on the team’s paternity leave list on Monday, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Mets roster moves: Travis Jankowski is back from the IL, about seven weeks after fracturing a bone in his left hand.



Jeff McNeil goes on the paternity list, as expected. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 11, 2022

As DiComo mentioned, this was expected with McNeil awaiting the arrival of his first child. Of course, there are things more important than baseball but it’s tough timing given that McNeil could miss the most important series of the season thus far. His absence certainly leaves the bottom half of the order looking weak which may be an issue going up against the red-hot Atlanta Braves.

In 2022, McNeil has posted a .311 batting average, .371 on-base percentage, and .436 slugging rate in 77 games. Over the weekend, he notched his second career All-Star selection. The timing of his return will be something to monitor throughout the week.

