Mets P Chris Bassitt to Return to Mound Friday vs. Marlins by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (COVID) will make his return to the mound on Friday against the Miami Marlins, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Chris Bassitt, who will come off the COVID IL to start tomorrow, expressed frustration at a system that sidelined him despite the fact that "I was never sick. Never had a symptom."



He says he reported his positive test out of a feeling of obligation, but might not in the future. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 7, 2022

Bassitt was sent to the COVID IL last Friday and will reportedly come off the list and enter back into the team rotation. It’s a key addition to the New York rotation as they’ve been banged up all season long with injuries to Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tylor Megill.

As DiComo reported, the 33-year-old stated that he never felt sick nor had a symptom of COVID-19 which made him frustrated that he had to be sidelined for the positive test. He will face the Marlins on Friday night as the Mets look to remain atop the NL East with the Atlanta Braves hot on their tail.

In 15 starts this season, Bassitt has a 4.01 ERA and a 1.149 WHIP in 89.2 innings pitched this season.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Odds

The New York Mets are currently +144 on the moneyline against the Miami Marlins on Thursday with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.