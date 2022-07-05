Mets Promote Top Prospect to Triple-A Syracuse by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Mets have taken one step closer to having top prospect Francisco Alvarez join the big club. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves too much, but promotion from Double-A to Triple-A is undoubtedly the right trajectory. The Syracuse Mets made the official announcement on the team’s Twitter account this afternoon.

We're excited to officially announce that top prospect Francisco Álvarez has been promoted to the Syracuse Mets from the @RumblePoniesBB! At Binghamton, he hit .277 with 47 RBIs, 18 home runs, and a .921 OPS. Francisco, welcome to Syracuse!https://t.co/XhVs39MC7m pic.twitter.com/P053uU57nh — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) July 4, 2022

Alvarez has been a beast in the minors this season. The power-hitting catcher has already launched 18 home runs across 296 plate appearances at Double-A Binghamton. He also hit .277, with an OPS of .922 to go along with 47 RBI and 43 RBI in 67 games down on the farm.

2022 came after Alvarez raked in a sample size for Single-A St. Lucie last year. The 20-year-old had 20 hits in 15 games, with 20 RBI and 20 runs.

Between James McCann and Tomas Nido, New York’s current catching duo is nothing to write home about. They have just one home run and 20 RBI between them, and neither is hitting better than .212.

While the Mets may want to be patient with Alvarez, they are also in a pennant race. FanDuel Sportsbook has New York with the fourth shortest odds (+700) to win the World Series. The Mets (+350) are also neck-and-neck with the LA Dodgers (+220) on the National League futures board.

The Mets jumped out to a 6-0 lead against the Reds on Monday night, and FanDuel has all the live lines for the game.