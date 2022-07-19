MLB All-Star Game Odds: How Public Is Betting Midsummer Classic The NL hasn't won the All-Star Game since 2012 by Adam London 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The American League is riding an eight-year winning streak into Tuesday night’s 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

And judging from action at the sportsbooks leading up to this year’s Midsummer Classic, baseball bettors seem to believe the Junior Circuit will keep the momentum rolling at Dodger Stadium.

Sixty-two percent of people who have bet on the All-Star Game moneyline through BetMGM are rolling with the AL, per insights shared by the outlet Tuesday morning. Only a shade lower is the 59% of spread bets on the AL to cover 1.5 runs. For what it’s worth, six of the AL’s eight All-Star Game victories dating back to 2013 were by two runs or more.

Speaking of runs, bettors also aren’t expecting a pitcher’s duel in Tinseltown. More than three-quarters of the run total bets were placed on the Over 7.5 to cash. Mind you, only four All-Star Games of the last decade saw the pair of star-studded squads combine for eight runs or more.

The All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

