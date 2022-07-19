MLB All-Star Game Odds, Predictions, and Lineups by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Midsummer Classic goes down tonight from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and plenty of star power should make this a competitive affair.

Even with multiple players, including Mike Trout, not participating in this year’s festivities, there’s still much to like about both lineups and pitching staffs.

Below you can find our best bets for the All-Star Game on the FanDuel Sportsbook, along with the starting lineups for the National and American Leagues.

The first ever MLB All-Star Game took place in 1933, and it’s been a tight battle between the National League and American League since then. The AL leads the series 46-43, with two ties occurring. Even the amount of runs scored between the leagues has been tightly contested, with the AL outscoring the NL 378-372. The NL had a great span from the 1950s to the ’80s, but the ’90s and 2000s have been all about the AL, which has seen them win the past eight games.

Two left-handed starters are set to kick off the game. Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays is starting for the American League, while Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw will start the game in his home ballpark for the National League. McClanahan is the current odds-on favorite to take home the AL Cy Young this season, with a 10-3 record, a 1.71 ERA, and 147 strikeouts.

American League manager Dusty Baker on American League starter Shane McClanahan: “I’ve never seen him pitch.” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2022

The Dodgers’ starter has been electric in the rotation again, with the 34-year-old owning a 7-2 record with a 2.13 ERA and 75 strikeouts. Even when you put both starting lineups beside one another, it’s hard to find a significant edge on either side, which makes this game so much fun. With the best in the game getting together and putting on a show for the fans, there will be moments that will stick with you, especially if you’re able to come out on top from a betting perspective. Even if these lineups are so evenly matched, the AL has won eight in a row, and its pitching should have a slight edge tonight. Siding with the AL’s value on the moneyline makes sense at -102.

Regarding the total, the line for tonight’s contest is currently set at 7.5, with the under paying out better value at -105 and the over coming in at -115. Over the past ten All-Star Games, the under 7.5 has hit in six of them. Even with baseballs flying out of Dodger Stadium in the Home Run Derby, this isn’t a hitter-friendly ballpark, so don’t be surprised if there aren’t a lot of longballs hit, especially with the elite pitching present. With that, leaning towards the under is likely the better bet.

Best Bets: American League moneyline (-102), Under 7.5 (-105)

American League Starting Lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

RF Aaron Judge (Yankees)

3B Rafael Devers (Red Sox)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

LF Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees)

CF Byron Buxton (Twins)

SS Tim Anderson (White Sox)

2B Andres Gimenez (Guardians)

C Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays)

Starting Pitcher: Shane McClanahan (Rays)

National League Starting Lineup

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves)

CF Mookie Betts (Dodgers)

3B Manny Machado (Padres)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals)

SS Trea Turner (Dodgers)

C Willson Contreras (Cubs)

DH William Contreras (Braves)

LF Joc Pederson (Giants)

2B Jeff McNeil (Mets)

Starting Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers)