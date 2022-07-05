MLB DFS: Giants, Yankees Top Optimal Stacks for Tuesday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top 6 projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Giants, Yankees

The San Francisco Giants take the crown as the top stack on our optimal board as they go up against Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants have been nothing spectacular offensively as of late as they rank in the upper portion of the bottom half of baseball in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ over the past two weeks. Not what we usually expect to see offensively with our top stack, but they’ll be facing Gilbert, who has been atrocious in his limited appearances this season. He only pitched once in May and June and was subsequently sent back to the minors after each outing, where he allowed six earned runs in both appearances. In five Triple-A starts this month, he has an ERA of nearly 5.00, which does not instill confidence in his matchup tonight. We do not expect the Giants to be too overly owned at an affordable price, so swooping up this stack against an unreliable pitcher seems to be a low-risk, high-reward play.

The New York Yankees have been the best team with arguably the best offense this season, but they have had a shaky two weeks, ranking in the bottom six in wOBA and wRC+ during that period. They still obviously have absurd potential on any given night, but the slight regression we have seen as of late definitely needs to be noted. They’ll face Jose Quintana on the mound, a respectable pitcher who will be no pushover for the Yanks. He limits power reasonably well but is seeing a dip in strikeout production from recent years to a current rate of 20.9%. We don’t expect New York to be too overly owned at an affordable price for Yankees’ standards, so grabbing the discount and relying on their track record of dominance could produce a high-upside play.