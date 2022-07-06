MLB DFS: Josiah Gray, Mitch White Top Leverage Pitchers for Wednesday by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Josiah Gray, Mitch White

Josiah Gray takes the mound for the Washington Nationals as the arm we see the most leverage with on tonight’s main slate. Gray has shown plenty of bright flashes for the Nationals as he was the prized jewel in the Trea Turner, Max Scherzer trade, but has struggled to put it together consistently. His xERA and xFIP are not terrible, both sitting around the 4.30 range. Gray struggles against power, but his 25.4% strikeout rate has some upside. He’ll face the Philadelphia Phillies tonight, who just dropped 11 runs on the Nats last night (Kyle Schwarber must have missed the memo that it is no longer June). The Phillies are staying offensively afloat without their reigning MVP in Bryce Harper, but they still feature plenty of weapons that can damage Gray. However, Gray’s best performance of the season was against the Phillies, where he tossed six scoreless innings, allowing only a lone hit to go with eight strikeouts. Given the significant leverage we see on Gray and his recent success against the Phillies, taking a shot on Gray’s upside offers to be a valuable play at an affordable price.

We were anticipating Mitch White to have pitched last night when we were discussing the potential of the Colorado Rockies stack, but his start got pushed back to tonight, so now we’re seeing leverage with him on an extra day’s rest. White has been a welcomed addition to the Dodgers’ starting rotation after beginning the season in the bullpen. Over his past five starts, White has put together solid outings, earning himself a 3.09 ERA with serviceable strikeout production. This game will not be played at Coors Field, and the Rockies have struggled on the road, ranking near the bottom of most offensive categories in games played away from home. White’s endurance is a reason for concern, given that he is still used to being in the bullpen, but expecting roughly five efficient innings is reasonable. Grabbing the leverage on White against an offense without altitude on their side at a reasonable salary is a low-risk, safe play.