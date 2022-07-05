MLB DFS: Orioles, Rockies Top Leverage Stacks for Tuesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top 6 projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Orioles, Rockies

We’re seeing some enticing leverage on the Baltimore Orioles as they go up against Spencer Howard and the Texas Rangers. Howard has been notorious in the past for not being able to go deep into games. On numerous occasions, he would pitch immaculately and fall apart in the fourth inning. After a few horrible appearances for the Rangers back in April, Howard went back to the minors and, over six starts in June, pitched at least five innings in each outing, collecting an ERA of 2.53. It seems that he may have corrected his fourth-inning implosions for the time being. Going up against the Orioles is a manageable opponent for Howard to roll his confidence over as they rank in the bottom half of the league in production categories, even though they are in the top six in power over the past two weeks. There are still questions about whether or not Howard is “fixed,” but if you trust the longevity that he showed in Triple-A, then avoiding the O’s looks to be the more intelligent decision.

Unfortunately, the leverage scenario we see with the Colorado Rockies comes with them not playing in Coors as they’ll be in LA tonight facing Mitch White and the Dodgers. White has been a reliable arm for the Dodgers in his transition to the starting rotation, with a 3.09 ERA over his past five starts. Nothing is out of the ordinary regarding his average strikeout production and ability to limit power. The Rockies won’t get that Coors Field boost tonight, and out of all teams playing away from their home ballpark this season, the Rockies rank last in ISO and bottom six in wOBA and wRC+. It is pretty clear that they have struggled to adjust to the lack of altitude, so even in a nice leverage spot, we have not seen enough to fade White and the rest of the Dodgers’ bullpen.