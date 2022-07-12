MLB Odds: This Orioles World Series Strategy Could Be Quite Profitable You can find Baltimore at 400-1 by Sam Panayotovich 56 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If you’ve got $100 laying around, you may want to invest it in the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you X out of this story, bear with me. The Orioles are only two games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League and the franchise has nothing but talented, young reinforcements on the way. Baltimore’s farm system was ranked No. 1 in Major League Baseball heading into Opening Day.

“So what?” you’re probably thinking.

Well, despite the Orioles playing much better baseball than anybody anticipated — the O’s regular season win total was (O/U) 62.5 — their World Series odds remain astronomically high. A $100 dollar bet at a couple American sportsbooks wins $40,000 if they make a miraculous run to the Commissioner’s Trophy.

But Baltimore only needs to make the playoffs to make you money.

Finding the best number is the first and most-important step in this process.

Odds for Orioles to win World Series:

200-1 PointsBet ($100 wins $20,000)

200-1 SuperBook

200-1 WynnBET

225-1 Circa Sports

250-1 BetMGM

250-1 Caesars

250-1 FanDuel

350-1 BetRivers

400-1 DraftKings

400-1 FOX Bet ($100 wins $40,000)

Why bet $100 to win $20,000 when that same $100 makes you $40,000 elsewhere? A quick drive to New Hampshire from the Commonwealth will allow you to place a Benjamin Franklin at 400-1 at DraftKings.

Always be shopping.

You’re essentially making a $100 bet to hedge off a prosperous position in the playoffs. Say Baltimore stays hot down the stretch, makes a minor move or two to bolster its roster and finishes sixth in the AL. In the new playoff format, the O’s would then face the worst division winner (likely Minnesota) in a best-of-three series.

The move at that point would be to place a bet on Twins to advance. Oddsmakers estimate they would be around -200 with all three games in Minnesota. So you could risk $2,000 to win $1,000 on the Twins.

If Minnesota bounces Baltimore, you pocket a quick $900 ($1,000 – $100) and that’s that.

If Baltimore knocks out Minnesota, you roll forward with your $40,000 ticket that’s now worth $3,800.

You proceed to hedge out of your Orioles ticket until they’re either eliminated or win the World Series. The further the O’s go, the more expensive it will become to bet the other side, but with a bankroll of $38,000 to work with over three more rounds, you’ll definitely be in business off one $100 bet.

And if you utilize proper money management, it’s impossible for you to lose if the O’s clinch a spot.