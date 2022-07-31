Nationals Resting Starters in Series Finale vs. Cardinals by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A trio of Washington Nationals starters is getting the day off Sunday when they go for a series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Maikel Franco, Victor Robles, and Keibert Ruiz were left off the lineup card for the series finale at Nationals Park.

Arguably, Franco has been the most productive batter of the three players sitting, compiling eight home runs, 38 runs batted in, and 28 runs; however, his .608 on-base plus slugging percentage sits behind both Ruiz’s mark of .650 and Robles’s .616.

Instead, the Nationals are starting Ehire Adrianza at the hot corner, replacing Franco, with Tres Barrera covering for Ruiz behind home plate and Lane Thomas taking over Robles’s usual spot in center field.

On Saturday, Washington erased a 4-1 lead en route to a 7-6 win against their NL Central counterparts. The Nats face an uphill battle again on Sunday, entering the matinee as +100 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.