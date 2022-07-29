Nationals Set to Make Final Offer to Juan Soto by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Hector Gomez reports that the Washington Nationals are preparing to make a final offer to star outfielder Juan Soto. If Soto does not accept, he will likely be traded before the deadline. This all started when Soto rejected the Nationals’ original extension offer of 15 years, $440 million. Then Soto’s agent Scott Boras said that the Nationals did not charter a flight for Soto to the All-Star game, which was not a good look for the organization. Trade rumors have been swirling over the past few weeks, and with days remaining until the trade deadline, there are apparently up to nine teams seriously vying for Soto.

Washington Nationals Betting Odds

It will be vital to watch if Soto is in the Nationals lineup in the coming days. With trade offers on the table, the organization’s higher-ups may make the call to pull Soto from the lineup to prevent any injury. There is no indication of that tonight, but until August 2, the Nationals could be a team to fade, especially if Soto is out of the lineup. Make sure you watch the lines over at Fanduel Sportsbook.