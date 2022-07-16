New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson to Return on Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Josh Donaldson will return to the starting lineup Saturday for the New York Yankees, BaseballPress.com reports.

Donaldson had to leave the game Thursday after being hit in the hand by a pitch. He was able to pinch hit Friday and struck out as the Yankees fell to the Boston Red Sox in extra innings. On Saturday, Donaldson will bat fifth and play third base. Donaldson has been a disappointment in his first season in the Bronx as he has only nine home runs and is batting .224.

The Yankees will also get Aaron Hicks back Saturday. Hicks has been out of the starting lineup the past three games after fouling a ball off his shin. Hicks will play left field and bat seventh Saturday.

The Yankees are struggling lately, losing five of their last six games. They will have the equally struggling Jameson Taillon on the hill, and he will take on Nick Pivetta of the Sox. The Yankees are -118 (-1.5) on the run line and -166 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-105), and under (-115).