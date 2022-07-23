New York Yankees Reliever Michael King Could Be Out For Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Yankees may have lost Michael King for the remainder of the season, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

King had to leave the game Friday during the eighth inning after throwing a pitch, and you could read his lips when he told manager Aaron Boone, elbow. The initial reports are that King will be lost for the ROS due to an elbow fracture. The Yankees will likely place King on the injured list on Saturday. They could recall Ron Marinaccio, currently on the IL with a shoulder injury, was expected to be activated this weekend.

This is a brutal injury for the Yankees as King and Clayton Holmes have formed a formidable duo to close out games for the Yankees. King would join Chad Greene, who is also out for the season with an elbow injury, but his was a torn UCL. The Yankees may have already been looking for a top reliever by the trade deadline, but his now almost certainly assures it. They might need multiple relievers if they aren’t sure what Zach Britton will provide the team when he returns later this season from a torn UCL of his own.

The Yankees did defeat the Orioles on Friday 7-6 but would trade that victory for a healthy King. On Saturday, the Yankees will start their ace Gerrit Cole versus the O's and Jordan Lyles.