NFL Odds 2022: Bills On Super Bowl Mission, Anything Less Disappointment

The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 season ultimately ended due to their inability to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The coin toss didn’t help, either, though.

Buffalo is on the short list of legitimate Super Bowl contenders entering the 2022 campaign. Josh Allen and company had a very clear path to Los Angeles a season ago but ultimately fell short in a divisional-round thriller at KC. Now, they’ll look to finish the job and deliver the Lombardi Trophy to western New York for the first time ever.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Buffalo Bills:

2021 In Review

11-6, first in AFC East

9-6-2 against the spread

8-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

LB Von Miller

TE O.J. Howard

WR Jamison Crowder

Key offseason losses

CB Levi Wallace

WR Cole Beasley

OG Daryl Williams

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +600

Conference: +300

Division: -225

Win total: 11.5 (over -140)

To make playoffs: Yes, -550

2022 award contenders

MVP: Josh Allen +700

Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott +1800

Offensive Rookie of the Year: James Cook +1400

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Kaiir Elam +2000

2022 outlook

The betting market does tell the story for Buffalo: The Bills are the Super Bowl favorite, and Allen is the MVP front-runner. They have been building to this, and maybe the flip of a coin was the difference between going home and talking about them here as the defending champions. As long as Allen stays healthy, the Bills’ one and only goal is to win it all, and anything less would be a letdown.