NFL Odds 2022: Cowboys Still Well-Positioned Despite Offseason Departures The Cowboys can take advantage of a weak division by Scott Neville 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season ended the way their fanbase is accustomed to, with an NFL Wild Card round loss despite being favored at home against San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys lost more than they gained this offseason due to lackluster cap management, forcing some of their top players out of the door. Still, Dallas has an elite quarterback in Dak Prescott, a formidable offense around him and a surging defense. To make matters easier, the Cowboys sit in the perennially soft NFC East, which bodes well for their postseason aspirations.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Dallas Cowboys:

2021 In Review

12-5, first in NFC East

13-4 against the spread

8-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

DE Dante Fowler Jr.

WR James Washington

OT Tyler Smith

Key offseason losses

WR Amari Cooper

OT La’el Collins

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +1800

Conference: +850

Division: +135

Win total: 10 (over -110)

To make playoffs: Yes, -250

2022 award contenders

MVP: Dak Prescott +1600

Coach of the Year: Mike McCarthy +3000

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jalen Tolbert +2000

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sam Williams +3500

2022 outlook

The Cowboys are not front runners to win the Super Bowl or even the NFC. That said, they are in the darkhorse discussion for just about every category, including Dak Prescott as a sneaky MVP candidate. The best bet on the board is the +135 odds to continue their reign in NFC East. Despite losing more than they gained after an early postseason exit, the Cowboys are still positioned well heading into 2022.