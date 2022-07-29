NFL Odds 2022: Eagles, QB Jalen Hurts Looking To Exceed Expectations The Eagles are entering a make-or-break year by Keagan Stiefel 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles exceeded expectations in 2021, making the postseason before ultimately falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round. They’ll look to do the same in 2022.

While they are far from a Super Bowl favorite, the Eagles’ surprising run to the postseason in 2021 increased the expectations of outsiders in 2022. As quarterback Jalen Hurts enters his third year in the system — with an improved cast of weapons — there are no more excuses. It’s time to start winning again in Philadelphia.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles:

2021 In Review

9-8, second in NFC East

7-8-1 against the spread

10-8 over/under

Key offseason additions

WR A.J. Brown

EDGE Haason Reddick

CB James Bradberry

DT Jordan Davis

LB Nakobe Dean

Key offseason losses

G Brandon Brooks

S Rodney McLeod

CB Steven Nelson

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +2500

Conference: +1100

Division: +165

Win total: 9.5 (over -130)

To make playoffs: Yes, -190

2022 award contenders

MVP: Jalen Hurts +2000

Coach of the Year: Nick Sirianni +1800

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Nakobe Dean +1200

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jordan Davis +1400

2022 outlook

The betting market is a tricky one for the Eagles. They aren’t even favorites in their own division, but there does appear to be some value with Philadelphia. The team is hoping Dean and Davis will step in and contribute right away on defense while Hurts’ skillset makes him a prime candidate to rack up numbers both on the ground and through the air. No one is placing a ton of money for the Eagles to blow teams out of the water, but there’s no doubt they’ve added the talent to make heads turn in 2022.