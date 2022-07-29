NFL Odds 2022: Eagles, QB Jalen Hurts Looking To Exceed Expectations
The Eagles are entering a make-or-break year
Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Philadelphia Eagles exceeded expectations in 2021, making the postseason before ultimately falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round. They’ll look to do the same in 2022.
While they are far from a Super Bowl favorite, the Eagles’ surprising run to the postseason in 2021 increased the expectations of outsiders in 2022. As quarterback Jalen Hurts enters his third year in the system — with an improved cast of weapons — there are no more excuses. It’s time to start winning again in Philadelphia.
Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles:
2021 In Review
9-8, second in NFC East
7-8-1 against the spread
10-8 over/under
Key offseason additions
WR A.J. Brown
EDGE Haason Reddick
CB James Bradberry
DT Jordan Davis
LB Nakobe Dean
Key offseason losses
G Brandon Brooks
S Rodney McLeod
CB Steven Nelson
Look ahead to 2022
Super Bowl: +2500
Conference: +1100
Division: +165
Win total: 9.5 (over -130)
To make playoffs: Yes, -190
2022 award contenders
MVP: Jalen Hurts +2000
Coach of the Year: Nick Sirianni +1800
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Nakobe Dean +1200
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jordan Davis +1400
2022 outlook
The betting market is a tricky one for the Eagles. They aren’t even favorites in their own division, but there does appear to be some value with Philadelphia. The team is hoping Dean and Davis will step in and contribute right away on defense while Hurts’ skillset makes him a prime candidate to rack up numbers both on the ground and through the air. No one is placing a ton of money for the Eagles to blow teams out of the water, but there’s no doubt they’ve added the talent to make heads turn in 2022.