NFL Odds 2022: Jets Hopeful Zach Wilson Can Take Next Step

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the New York Jets.

The first year of the Jets’ rebuild under head coach Robert Saleh didn’t produce ideal results. The No. 2 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson, threw nine touchdowns along with 11 interceptions in 13 games.

But the Jets hope Wilson can take the next step in his development as a potential franchise quarterback. New York continues to stock up on young talent on both sides of the ball, which has brought optimism for Jets fans, who hope New York can make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 New York Jets:

2021 In Review

4-13, last in AFC East

6-11 against the spread

10-7 over/under

Key offseason additions

RB Breece Hall (No. 36 overall pick)

WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10 overall pick)

TE C.J. Uzomah

TE Tyler Conklin

OL Laken Tomlinson

DE Jermaine Johnson (No. 26 overall pick)

CB Ahmad Gardner (No. 4 overall pick)

S Jordan Whitehead

K Greg Zuerlein

Key offseason losses

RB Bilal Powell (retired)

TE Ryan Griffin

OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff

DE Shaq Lawson

K Matt Ammendola

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +13000

Conference: +7500

Division: +2200

Win total: 5.5 (over -165)

To make playoffs: Yes, +700

2022 award contenders

MVP: Zach Wilson +13000

Coach of the Year: Robert Saleh +2800

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Breece Hall +750, Garrett Wilson +1000

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jermaine Johnson II +1000, Ahmad Gardner +1000

2022 outlook

The Jets have not gone over their win total since 2017 when they won five games. But the young talent on the roster has provided Jets fans with optimism for the upcoming season. Sportsbooks are high on the Jets rookies, and whether or not this translates to wins on the field is a different story. The answer to that question falls on Wilson’s shoulders.

Saleh has built his reputation in the league on defense, but the Jets ranked last in points allowed (29.6 points per game) last season. The key for New York was it was competitive, especially at home. It had a 4-5 record ATS at MetLife Stadium and covered in three of its last five games of the season. The Jets will likely not be a team seen as a threat heading into the season, but they have the young talent to provide optimism for the franchise.